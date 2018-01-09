Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao 'Excited' About Their Upcoming Horror-Comedy

Actor Shraddha Kapoor announced on Monday that she will soon feature in a film with actor Rajkummar Rao and Instagrammed a sweet picture. Shraddha posted the photo, featuring herself and Rajkummar and revealed that their film will be a horror-comedy. "But..... what's the title? Readings with the absolutely fantastic @rajkummar_rao horror-comedy time," Shraddha Kapoor captioned her photo. The yet-untitled project will be Shraddha and Rajkummar's first film together. Sharing the details of the film, Rajkummar tweeted and revealed that Dinesh Vijan will be producing the film while the directors of the movie are duo Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru. Here's what Shraddha and Rajkummar posted about their film.
Highlights
- Shraddha Kapoor posts update about her new film
- Rajkummar Rao will share screen space with Shraddha in the film
- "Super excited to be part of horror-comedy," tweeted Rajkummar
Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo@MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can't wait to begin.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 6, 2017
After a successful 2017 with films like Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi (also starring Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana), Rajkummar Rao has many projects this year. Some of his upcoming films include Omerta, Fanne Khan (starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor), 5 Weddings, Love Sonia among others.
Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Haseena Parkaris currently filming Saaho with Prabhas.
Commentstitled High Rated Gabru, which also features the ABCD 2 gang.
Last year, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Tabu also featured in Rohit Shetty's horror-comedy Golmaal Again that performed well at the box office and also touched the 200 crore mark. Some other hit Bollywood horror comedy films include Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Amitabh Bachchan's Bhootnath among others.