Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Team Up For A 'High Rated' Performance. Details Here

After ABCD 2, actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have collaborated once again, but this time it's for a song from Remo D'Souza-produced film Nawabzaade. The song is titled High Rated Gabru and sung by Guru Randhawa. The announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, along with pictures of Varun and Shraddha from the shoot. "Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the #ABCD2 pair, team up once again... This time for a song [#HighRatedGabru, sung by Guru Randhawa] in #Nawabzaade, directed by Jayesh Pradhan and presented by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'souza," he wrote. See pictures of Varun and Shraddha filming High Rated Gabru.
Varun and Shraddha's ABCD 2 (Anybody Can Dance 2), was directed by Remo D'Souza and released in 2015. The film also starred Prabhu Deva in lead role while choreographers-turned-actors Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande formed the supporting cast. Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh are also part of Nawabzaade, co-produced by Remo.
"I did two films with the three of them - ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) and ABCD 2 (2015). I saw they had a lot more talent [than what was shown on the screen]. I want them to grow, so a film featuring just the three of them will be apt. My friend Jayesh Pradhan, who has been working with me since I began my career, will direct this film, Remo told Hindustan Times.
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, last seen in Judwaa 2, is currently filming October while Shraddha Kapoor has Prabhas' Saaho in the pipeline.