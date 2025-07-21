Karan Johar Trashes Troll For Calling Him "Nepo Baby <i>Ka Daijaan</i>" After His Shout Out To <i>Saiyaara</i>: "<i>Chup Kar</i>"

Filmmaker Karan Johar has joined the growing list of industry names praising Saiyaara, the debut romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

What's Happening

Karan Johar took to Instagram to express how deeply the film moved him.

"I don't remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film. Tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy... Joy for the fact that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love," he wrote.

He also shared his pride in seeing a love story succeed at the box office again, especially under the Yash Raj Films banner, where he began his career.

"Proudest that my Alma mater @yrf has bought love back!!! Back to the movies .... Back to our Industry.... Adi I love you and feel so proud to say that I am a YRF student for life! @awidhani what a debut as producer!!! That ball is now officially out of the park," he added.

Background

Produced by Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Johar began his career as an assistant director to Chopra on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), another landmark romantic film.

"Congratulations! @mohitsuri makes the best film of his career and am blown away by his storytelling , his craft and his magnificent use of music... the music is not just a pillar but a character in this film...," Johar continued in his post.

He also had kind words for both lead actors, praising their performances and screen presence. He wrote, "What a debut @ahaanpandayy!!!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker. Your eyes spoke volumes, and I can't wait to see your journey ahead.... You are spectacular!!!!! Welcome to the movies!!! @aneetpadda_, you gorgeous girl. How lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes, and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears.... Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical!"

Following his post, a troll called Johar "nepo babies ka daijaan" (nanny of nepo babies). Johar clapped back with a sharp comment: "Chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar!!!"

Ahaan Panday is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday, who was launched by Johar's Dharma Productions in Student of the Year 2 (2019).

Since then, she has appeared in multiple projects under the banner, including Gehraiyaan (2022), Liger (2022), Kesari Chapter 2, and upcoming titles like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Chaand Mera Dil. She also starred in Johar's OTT production Call Me Bae, which has been renewed for another season on Prime Video India.

Saiyaara has had a strong start at the box office. It earned Rs 83 crore in its opening weekend, making it the highest opening film led by newcomers in Hindi cinema history.

