Prabhas' Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor Begins Second Schedule. Details Here

Shraddha Kapoor has begun the second schedule of her much-awaited film Saaho, co-starring Prabhas. Saaho, which is Prabhas' first Hindi film and marks Shraddha's Tamil debut, begins its second schedule at Ramoji Film Studio. A source told mid-day: "It will be a working Christmas for Shraddha, who is in Hyderabad shooting for Saaho. The actress will be shooting for an action sequence with heavy weaponry." Shraddha has returned to the sets after the wrap of film's first schedule in October. The actress had even shared an update then: "1st schedule wrap on Saaho. Bittersweet feelings. Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad," tweeted Shraddha. In Saaho, Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the prime antagonist along with Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff.
1st schedule wrap on #SAAHO— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 10, 2017
Bittersweet feelings.Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad
Earlier, Shraddha was welcomed by Baahubali star Prabhas on the sets of Saaho in style. A fan club on Instagram, posted some pictures from the sets. One of the pictures also featured all the famous Hyderabadi dishes. "The entire team took off some time from the shoot and relished mouth-watering food. There were nearly 17-18 food items served and Shraddha couldn't stop herself, but enjoyed the most amazing food," a source told IANS.
Saaho , which is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth, is Prabhas' first film in five years after he wrapped his commitment to the two-part epic series Baahubali, directed S S Rajamouli. The music of the film is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The teaser of the film was released with Baahubali: The Conclusion and it looked spectacular. Saaho will showcase some high-octane action sequences. Saaho is currently scheduled to release next year.