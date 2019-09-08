Saaho Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Earns 123 Crore

Prabhas and Shraddha in a still from Saaho. (Image courtesy: actorprabhas)

Saaho earned over Rs 4 crore on Saturday It released on August 29 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu The film has been directed by Sujeeth

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho remains strong at the box office. The film is adding extra crores everyday with its box office run and now, it has earned over Rs 4 crore on its ninth day, bringing the overall collections of the film to Rs 123 crore, reports Box Office India. The Hindi version of Saaho, which opened in theatres on August 29, also stars Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. Take a look at the film's overall performance so far: Friday 24.40 crore, Saturday 25.20 crore, Sunday 29.48 crore, Monday 14.20 crore, Tuesday 9.10 crore, Wednesday 6.90 crore, Thursday 6.75 crore, Friday 3.50 crore and Saturday 4.50 crore.

Saaho is a high-octane action film that marks Prabhas' first Hindi film and Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore and its action sequences were choreographed by action director Kenny Bates, who is best known for his work in Transformers: Dark Of The Moon and Armageddon.

Saaho opened in theatres on last Friday to terrible reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee reviewed the film for NDTV and gave it 1.5 stars out of 5. He wrote: "The overheated action sequences - there are far too many of them and each one of them drags on way beyond the limits of endurance - are where the makers of the film seem to have sunk all their money. Really dumb! Had they used only a fraction of the budget on developing a worthy tale to hang their action and SFX extravaganza on, they might have avoided such a massive, unmitigated mess." However, it can be said that Prabhas' stardom is helping the film perform well at the box office.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu pan India.

