Saaho Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Moves Closer To 100 Crore Mark

Prabhas in a still from Saaho. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Saaho' is Prabhas' first film after 'Baahubali 2' Saaho released on Friday The film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

South star Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's new release Saaho is performing really well at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who assigns credit for Saaho's impressive numbers to Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. The Hindi version of Saaho managed to collect over Rs 14 crore on its fourth day, bringing the overall earnings so far to Rs. 93.28 crore. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote that Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be "crucial" for Saaho's box office business. Sharing the overall performance of the film so far, he wrote: "Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday (some parts of India)... Mass centres strong... Tuesday-Thursday business crucial... Saaho Friday 24.40 crore, Saturday 25.20 crore, Sunday 29.48 crore, Monday 14.20 crore. Total: Rs 93.28 crore Nett BOC. India business. Hindi version."

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: Rs 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2019

Saaho is a high-octane action film that marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry. It also marks Prabhas' first Hindi film. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. The action sequences of Saaho were choreographed by action director Kenny Bates, who is best known for his work in Transformers: Dark Of The Moon and Armageddon.

Saaho opened in theatres on August 29 to terrible reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee reviewed the film for NDTV and gave it 1.5 stars out of 5. He wrote: "The gender prejudice on show in Saaho is, in a sense, indirect and, therefore, even more dangerous than misogyny is in films where it is more in your face." However, it can be said that Prabhas' stardom is helping the film perform well at the box office.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Mahesh Manjrekar. It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

