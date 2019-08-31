'Blatant Theft, Not Inspiration': Lisa Ray Calls Out Prabhas' Saaho Makers For Plagiarism

Lisa Ray shared a glimpse of Shilo Shiv Suleman's work (courtesy lisaraniray)

Hours after Saaho arrived in theatres on Friday, actress Lisa Ray accused the makers of Saaho of plagiarising contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman's work for a poster of the song Baby Won't You Tell Me, featuring lead stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. "What is creativity? What is art? Where does it come from? We know what it is not. It's not your social status. It's not your job title. It's not your appearance," Lisa Ray began her post by writing this. Highlighting what went into creating Shilo Shiv Suleman's original artwork, Lisa Ray added: "That's why when something dishonourable happens, we need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand this is not right. It's come to light that a big budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo's original creations. This is not inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable."

The 47-year-old actress alleged that "The production did not contact the creator, ask her permission nor offer to collaborate or offer a credit. Nothing. This is not right."

"I believed the Hindi film industry was evolving necessarily past stealing storylines and rampant plagiarism but the producers of Saaho have obviously not gotten the memo when it comes to art," Lisa Ray added. Prabhas and Shraddha's Saaho also released in Hindi apart from Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Read Lisa Ray's entire post here:

Meanwhile, the artist Shilo Shiv Suleman shared details of her "Pulse and bloom" installation that was created at desert festival Burning Man in 2014 and wrote: "What happens when that story gets taken without your permission? I am known by my creation."

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been co-produced by UV Creations and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Saaho, which marks Prabhas' first Hindi film, opened to middling reviews on Friday.

