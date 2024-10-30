Like Lisa Ray, Check Out These 5 Ways To Have A Quiet Holiday In Kashmir

Lisa Ray is a true wanderlust. The actress often serves travel goals with her social media entries. In her latest Instagram post, the star gave a glimpse into her stay at one of the luxury retreats of Kashmir, where she enjoyed a peaceful vacation tucked away among orchids and terraced fields, she was found relaxing with Sufi music, eating good soulful foods and taking part in other activities. Sharing an array of pictures, she wrote in the caption, “The mood is festive, Diwali is around the corner, and all I can think about is Kashmir. There's a lot of noise right now. Kashmir is not only a perfect escape for an introvert like me from the season's material and noise stresses, but it's also a region I've been yearning to visit for years- after all, the mountains ARE my spiritual home.”

Lisa Ray continued, “It's where I go to recharge and to find Soul-utions through what Jane Fonda calls active remembering: time in Soul-itude to reflect on what you've lived through: the hard and good times, joys and sorrows. And also to girdle up for big social festivals like Diwali. I need time to prepare so I can be the girl who does both, puts her best social face forward while secretly pining to leave the party early.”

“The first part of my Kashmir sojourn began on Dal Lake Sukoon Houseboat, a sensitively restored traditional Kashmiri houseboat. Sukoon means peace, but it is also a transformative process on the path of Sufism: an invitation to love without barriers,” she added. This came with a fair warning from the diva that read, “You will become addicted to the Kashmiri kehwa tea!”

Want to have a quiet holiday in Kashmir like Lisa Ray? Here's all you can do

1. Boating/riding shikaras in Dal Lake

Just as Lisa enjoyed her boat rides on the peaceful lakes of Kashmir, you can also take pleasure in the soothing time with your loved ones. A ride during sunset has the power to elevate your state of mind, combining peace, wisdom and contentment.

2. Walk In The Gardens

If you want to explore the beauty of Kashmir wrapped in Winter's warm mantle, staying at places surrounded by heavenly views of the snow-covered Himalayas is essential. The lush green gardens in Kashmir are a sight to behold, perfect for peaceful walks and soaking in the beauty.

3. Relish Locally Grown Food

Enjoy fresh air suffused with an unearthly silence and mouth-watering traditional Kashmiri dishes. The rich taste of Kashmiri cuisine, with its unique flavours, is a delightful change for everyone.

4. Immerse Yourself In Sufi Music

This soulful music, a favourite of Lisa Ray during her relaxing retreat, has the power to warm your heart and lift your spirits.

5. Dive Into A Yoga Retreat

Like Lisa, you can also take pleasure in the Ayurvedic treatments or even take part in yoga to bring your mind, body and spirit back into balance. We have often spotted many people around the world time and again practising yoga in the tranquil natural surroundings of Kashmir.