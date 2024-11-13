After Kashmir's First Snowfall Of 2024, 5 Delightful Snow Activities To Try

The season of warm hoodies and hot chocolate is finally here. While certain cities are yet to experience the winter, the famous tourist spot of the season i.e. Kashmir has witnessed its first snowfall of 2024. The snowfall and rainfall brought a significant drop in temperatures, signalling the arrival of winter. Snowfall was experienced in tourist destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg. As Kashmir welcomes winter, it makes the best time for tourists to visit. If you wish to plan a trip to Kashmir, we have mentioned five fun snow activities to try on your trip there.

1. Skiing

Gulmarg in Kashmir is one of India's top destinations for adventure activities like skiing. With the fluffy snow sheets, the expansive slopes of Apharwat Peak provide a range of lines suitable for skiing. Amidst breathtaking mountain scenery, Gulmarg's ski tracks offer an ideal winter playground.

2. ATV Riding

Another fun way to experience the best of Kashmir is on an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) ride. ATV riders may ride across the snowy fields, steep slopes, and picturesque paths on some of the best tracks in Gulmarg.

3. Snowboarding

Snowboarding is another famous winter sport to enjoy in Kashmir. It attracts tourists from all over the country. The snow-covered slopes offer an exciting and beautiful ground for snowboarding. Gulmarg Snowboarding is also regarded as one of the best experiences in Asia.

4. Snowmobile

If you want to experience something new and fun, then a snowmobile ride across Kashmir's snowy fields-covered land is the one for you. Available in locations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, this lets you speed across wide areas of snow, ascend slopes, and discover the unspoiled beauty of the city.

5. Snow Treks

Snow trekking in Kashmir in winters; particularly in areas like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, is quite famous. Hiking in the snow-covered, gorgeous landscapes offers a different kind of adrenaline rush. Amongst many other treks, the Marchoi trek is very popular during the months of November and December, as it offers gorgeous views of mountains on the way.

