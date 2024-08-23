Sip Your Way Through This Southampton Vineyard Trail Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal In New York

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal had the perfect sun kissed day at a Southampton Vineyard

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are basking under the New York sun and exploring the vineyards in the Southampton neighbourhood. The Heeramandi actress recently shared a carousel post of pictures on her Instagram handle that showed her husband and her delighting in a happy sunny day in Wolffer vineyard in Southampton, New York. The production ground for the globally famous Summer In A Bottle rose wine, the Wolffer vineyard is a stunning estate at Sagaponack in the Hamptons. You could relish a glass of their crafted rose wine while sitting in their wine tasting room or on the patio along with aesthetic small bites, cheese and charcuterie boards. Imagine being able to do all this while watching the sun set on the breath taking natural landscape.

Sonakshi and Zaheer seemed to have had the perfect day wine tasting at a vineyard as part of their honeymoon, United States edition. They were accompanied by Zaheer's sister Sanam Ratansi for the trip. The ace stylist had also shared stories on her Instagram that showed her posing at the vineyard with a picture of a scrumptious cheese platter served at the location. Meanwhile, Sonakshi posed at the vineyard in Zaheer's arms, followed by a picture of the duo wine tasting together.

Following Sonakshi and Zaheer's wine tasting trail in Southampton in New York, here's are the vineyards you can explore during your next visit to Southampton in New York.

1. Wolffer Estate Vineyard

Soak in the beauty of this 55 acre vineyard in Sagaponack in New York, complete with its rolling vistas that capture the natural beauty of the Southamptons along with a bottle of rose for a sparkling afternoon.

2. Channing Daughters Winery

Channing Daughters winery in Bridehampton offers a medley of unique wine flavours and blends inspired by European traditions which help them launch gems in the wine-making community.

3. Sparkling Pointe Vineyards

Sparkling Pointe Vineyards, located slightly outside the Hamptons in Southold, is paradise for a sparking wine enthusiast. They are committed to the Méthode Champenoise, that makes every sip burst with effervescence and flavour.

4. Croteaux Vineyards

Croteaux Vineyards in Southold is a rose lover's haven as they specialise in crafting the best rose wines that offer travellers a host of flavours and aromas.

5. Paumanok Vineyards

Paumanok Vineyards in Aquebogue are testament to the rich wine making legacy of the region. Their wines including everything from crystal whites to robust reds that capture the essence of the climate and the area's distinct character.

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are painting a picture of honeymoon perfection visiting a vineyard in Southampton in New York.

