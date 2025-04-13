Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha -Zaheer Iqbal Serve Stylish Couple Goals In Matching Ethnic Outfits

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal keep it glamourous and elegant in matching ethnic outfits

Read Time: 2 mins
Sonakshi Sinha -Zaheer Iqbal Serve Stylish Couple Goals In Matching Ethnic Outfits

Power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never fail to impress us with their adorable PDA and fun moments. But when it comes to fashion, the duo always leaves the fashion police impressed with their stylish looks.

Recently, at the ramp walk, the duo walked as showstoppers for designer Rahul Jhunjhunwala, exuding elegance at its finest. The duo showcased elegance and charm, with their captivating presence highlighting the creativity and allure of the stunning collection. For the event, Sonakshi dazzled in a glamorous golden outfit. The star paired an all-golden and beige lehenga set. Sonakshi kept her look glamorous with a golden blouse, which she paired with a matching skirt that came with floral detailing and golden embellishments. The star further paired her look with a matching sheer dupatta that she wore like a cape. She elevated her look with a diamond necklace, earrings and ring. For her makeup, Sonakshi kept it all glam with a glowy base, lots of blush and highlighter, contoured cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, shimmery lids and glossy nude lips.

On the other hand, Zaheer complimented his lady love in a matching embroidered three-piece sherwani set. With a beige kurta and matching pants, he topped his attire with a brown embroidered jacket, looking as dashing as ever.

