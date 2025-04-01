Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Exude Charm In Ethnic Outfits For Eid 2025

Power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never fail to impress the fashion police with their adorable chemistry and impeccable style. The duo recently celebrated their first Eid after getting married. For the Eid party, Sonakshi and Zaheer looked like a stylish duo in matching traditional outfits.

In the pictures, Sonakshi and Zaheer looked beautiful as ever in ivory-coloured outfits. Sonakshi kept it minimal yet subtle in an ivory-coloured kurta set featuring multi-coloured floral detailing all over it. The kurta also had embroidery all over it in shades of red hue with golden accents, which she paired with plain pants. The star accessorised her look with a pair of golden statement earrings that added more charm to her look. For her makeup, Sonakshi went with a dewy base, lots of contour and highlighter on the cheeks, a decent amount of blush, brown smokey eyes, mascara-coated lashes, arched brows, brown winged liner, pink nude lips and a traditional black bindi. The star completed her hairstyle by leaving her hair all open, cascading down the back.

On the other hand, Zaheer complimented his lady love in an ivory-coloured three-piece kurta set. His outfit consisted of an ivory kurta, matching pants and an embroidered jacket.

