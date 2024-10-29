For A Cosy Autumn In London Like Priyanka Chopra's, Visit These 5 Places In The City

Priyanka Chopra is a true-blue wanderer by heart. She often embarks on a vacation with her family or has to take a flight for her work commitments. In her latest Instagram post, the global icon posted a series of photos and videos from London. From enjoying scrumptious meals to walking on tree-lined paths, she had the time of her life in the British capital. One photo presented beautiful scenery of multi-coloured withered leaves fallen on the grass against the backdrop of clear skies. Yes, it is the autumn season and Priyanka has been basking in nature's glory. Vast fields with sheep grazing on them made us yearn for a visit to the countryside. Priyanka Chopra also paid a visit to an architecturally brilliant church, alongside checking in at the Devonshire bar and a few lush green parks. The picturesque vistas proved that Priyanka indeed had a wonderful time in London.

If you want to visit London in the autumn season just like Priyanka Chopra, then check out these top 5 places to visit-

1. Greenwich Park

During the autumn season, you can enjoy soothing walks in London's Greenwich Park while listening to soulful music. The park offers breathtaking views over London's skyline. It was originally made by the Royal Manor of Greenwich and used for hunting. The iconic things to visit inside the park are the Greenwich Observatory, Ranger's House and the Queen's House.

2. Richmond Park

Richmond Park is one of the unmissable places during a London tour. It offers a magnificent view of the Thames. While trekking towards the hilltop, you will pass through residential streets lined with Georgian houses. You can also visit the Petersham Nurseries and Ham House, which are situated in proximity to the park.

3. Regent's Park with St John's Lodge and Regent's Canal

If you want to experience the best of the fall during your trip to London, you can't miss Regent's Park. Named after George IV, Prince Regent, the spot features impressive architecture. Frieze Sculpture, a free sculpture trail linked to the Frieze Art Fair, is also hosted every year here. You can also enjoy the Regent's Canal and rent small boats to ride between Little Venice and Camden.

4. Chiswick Mall

Love taking a stroll? Enjoy a lovely walk along the river path from Hammersmith to Chiswick Mall or Chiswick House amidst the surreal fall vibe of London. This place is the favourite spot for all fashion lovers and explorers of scenic beauty, featuring many elegant Georgian and Victorian houses.

5. Belgravia

Another must-visit place when in London is the iconic Elizabeth Street in Belgravia. It is a vibrant street that also gets spooky decor during Halloween. You can roam the place, click some Insta-worthy pictures, or even stop at the shops and cafes here, such as the Peggy Porschen, Chestnut Bakery, and more.

