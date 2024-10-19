Priyanka Chopra Gave Weekend Glamour An Upgrade In A Shimmering Draped Tarun Tahiliani Gown

It's a fact that global superstar Priyanka Chopra slays every look so effortlessly. On Friday, the actor-turned-producer attended the screening of the Marathi film Paani in style. The star wore a shimmery, figure-hugging gown by designer Tarun Tahiliani from his Otherworldly collection. Her draped silver and white gown featured sequins and crystals all over it.The outfit came with a corset bodice and a sweetheart neckline, which accentuated her curves perfectly. The long skirt was draped delicately on her waist, making it look like she was wearing a saree. The sheer cape of the outfit was pinned perfectly, with her hairdo adding more drama to the look. Letting her outfit do the talking, she teamed her look with simple hoop earrings and a pair of diamond bangles. Keeping her signature makeup on, she opted for a smokey glam look. With a glowy base, smokey eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and pink lips, Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous.

Priyanka's India trip has been full of swoon-worthy fashion moments. In another look, for an event in Mumbai, the star kept up with the dress code and slipped into an olive piece. Her green minidress displayed sequins and shimmer all over it. The train at the back gave a more edgy look to her attire. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and transparent strap heels. For makeup, she went with classic nude glam, winged eyeliner, brown lips, and hair tied in a half ponytail.

No one can do fashion better than Priyanka Chopra, and her recent looks are proof.

