Follow Priyanka Chopra To Her "Favourite Gateway" In Mumbai With Our Guide To Visiting The Gateway Of India

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is currently living her best life in Mumbai, India. The actress, who recently made a stunning appearance at a beauty event, is now giving us a glimpse of her "favourite gateway". The star loves to travel and whenever she is back at her home in India, she never misses a chance to go back to her favourite places. Recently, the actress was seen sharing a breathtaking view of the Gateway Of India, making it seem like the best place to be. Of course, no trip to Mumbai is complete without visiting the iconic monument.

Like Priyanka, if you are planning to plan a day around in Mumbai, you absolutely need to take notes.

Facts About The Gateway Of India

1. Built in the 20th century, it is located on the waterfront at Apollo Bunder area at the end of Chhatrapati Shivaji Marg in South Mumbai.

2. It is the city's top tourist attraction that absolutely needs to be on every traveller's list. A lot of people gather to witness the architectural beauty.

3. It is 26 metres, or 85 feet high and the archway of the monument is made of basalt.

4. The monument is currently surrounded by Mumbai's other famous tourist spots like Marine Drive and more.

Your Guide To The Gateway Of India

1. If you are someone who loves to enjoy time at historic places, the Gateway of India is an ideal place to enjoy cool sea breeze.

2. It is open throughout the day but it is best to visit during the evening or night. One can also watch the city skyline light up as evening sets in.

3. For a fun time with your friends or family, one can also spend an evening at the rooftop cafes in hotels located along the coastline.

4. When visiting the Gateway Of India, you cannot miss shopping at Fort area, which is nearby the monument. From decor to fashion essentials, the market is packed with amazing stuff that one could get.

5. For a fun adventure, take a ferry from here to Elephanta Caves or hire boats for short evening cruises.

Make the most of your trip as you visit the place.

