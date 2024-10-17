Enjoy Unobstructed Views Of Gateway Of India From These Iconic Spots In Mumbai Like Priyanka Chopra Did

Home is where the heart is and there's no doubt that Priyanka Chopra's lies in Mumbai. She recently arrived back in the city and couldn't help but share the city's views. Mumbai is known for its iconic landmarks with the Gateway of India topping that list and perfectly highlighted by the celebrity in her recent Instagram stories. Built in the early 20th century to commemorate the arrival of King George V and Queen Mary, the majestic arch stands tall as a reminder of Mumbai's cultural legacy. Owing to its popularity, tourists from the world over flock to see this monument. But like Priyanka Chopra, you don't have to be part of the madding crowd to witness the charm of this behemoth structure. When in Mumbai, explore these iconic spots that offer a view of this piece of history without the hassle.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra

1. The Taj Mahal Tower

The iconic Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai and Tower Hotel stands tall and proud across the Gateway of India. Presumably where Priyanka Chopra was present when she took this snapshot of the monument, the historical hotel has special rooms that provide uninterrupted views of the Gateway of India up close and personal.

2. Wasabi by Morimoto

This Japanese restaurant is iconic for many reasons. Beyond being the pioneer in authentic Japanese cuisine in India, you can witness the beauty of the Gateway of India while enjoying its delicious menu offerings for a unique fusion experience.

3. Sea Lounge

The Sea Lounge serves an extensive menu of afternoon tea, English delicacies and Indian street food. As the name suggests, it is an ode to the Arabian Sea it faces which also houses the Gateway of India that can be witnessed with infinite views of the sea in the backdrop.

4. Shamiana

Located inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, this all-day dining is the perfect coffee shop that offers everything from Pan-Asian, Continental and Indian delicacies that can be relished. So, whether you enjoy an evening snack with tea or a weekend brunch, you can enjoy it all with a side of the Gateway of India views.

5. Queensline SeaYAH

Queensline SeaYAH is a floating restaurant at the heart of the Arabian Sea. Enjoy panoramic views of the sea at sunset with the Gateway of India at one end and an infinite horizon on the other as you enjoy global cuisine with your loved ones.

