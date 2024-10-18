Priyanka Chopra Sparkled Her Way Through Mumbai In An Olive Mini Dress With A Flowing Train

Effortlessly glamorous is Priyanka Chopra's signature style and the actress has never failed to fall beneath our fashion expectations. Her night out look is always a head-to-toe success and she did not disappoint when she made an appearance in Mumbai for an event. She kept up with the party dress code for the festive season as she slipped into an olive number. She exuded main character energy in her chic look which had silver details. Her mini dress came with a train at the back that simply added an extra edge to her look. For makeup, she went with winged eyeliner and classic nude glam.

A deep dive into Priyanka Chopra's sense of style will give a glimpse of her refreshing take on chic styles. Bright hues have a unique ability to instantly elevate a look and Priyanka's recent OOTD made a solid case for the same. The actress was spotted at the promotions of Citadel and indeed, she made it a fabulously fashionable affair. She turned to a zesty orange number to make heads turn. Her flattering bodycon dress came with a halter neckline and a monochrome pattern. Slight cinched at the waist, the look was completed with a bold lip and classic bun.

