Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Malti Marie Speaking In Hindi With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming the second season of her spy series Citadel in London, for which her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie have accompanied her. The actress posted a series of images and videos from her London diaries, taking fans on a BTS trip. But Priyanka's special mention to watch out for the 19th slide got everyone intrigued. To everyone's delight, it was a cute clip of Malti trying to speak in Hindi with help from Nick.

In the video, Malti starts with "In Hindi..." to which Nick curiously asked, "In Hindi... what?" She then lovingly replied, "In Hindi, theek hoon (I am okay)."

This video became the highlight of Priyanka's photo dump which she captioned as, "Lately... Slide 19- sound on in Hindi..." The video became viral quickly, and internet users filled the comments section with love for Malti. "Not Nick trying to teach Malti how to count in Hindi," wrote one user, while another wrote, "Malti's voice is so lovely," and another commented tagging Priyanka, "ma'am, do you really think one clip of Malti saying " In Hindi " or saying anything at all is enough ? We need more!"

The series also features a bunch of other pictures and updates, including a selfie of Priyanka in a crop top and joggers, a romantic autumn scenery, a car selfie where she is dressed in a blazer and sunglasses, glimpses of delicious meals, a musical rendition of The Devil Wears Prada, a picture with their cast and many more.

On the work front, Priyanka was in Mumbai recently to launch her new brand Max Factor. In the show Citadel, she plays Nadia, a spy at the global spy agency of the same name.

