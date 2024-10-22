Prep Your Skin The Priyanka Chopra Way For Diwali 2024 With The Benefits Of A Gua Sha

After an exciting Mumbai trip, Priyanka Chopra has now returned to America and resumed her work commitments. Recently, the global icon shared a BTS video on Instagram and we can't stop gushing over her GRWM (get ready with me) session. Well, the actress has begun the season 2 shoot of her upcoming spy action television series Citadel. Priyanka revealed her thorough skin prep-up before applying makeup for the filming schedule. She captioned the post, “What do they say? GRWM .. Monday edition.” In the clip, Priyanka Chopra starts her beauty prep by gently massaging her face with a roller. Face rollers are known to make your skin appear brighter and decrease puffiness. After that, she uses a towel to wipe off the moisture. A hydrating serum comes next in her skincare regimen and rightfully so because it gives your skin an extra dose of radiance.

She then uses a few drops of the serum on her cheeks and temple before rubbing it uniformly on her face. In the following step, the actress picks up a Gua Sha stone, scraping the high points of her cheeks evenly. A Gua Sha stone helps in skin firmness and improves blood circulation. As the video progresses Priyanka Chopra shows viewers how a makeup artist applies fake blood on her palms. “Not holi, bloody hands,” she says with a smile. The final result presents a sculpted finish with Priyanka radiating a matte glow. Rosy-contoured cheeks, coupled with glossy lips seal her beauty deal. Those wispy mascara-laden lashes deliver minimal drama.

Priyanka Chopra dishes out major goals with her impressive beauty updates. On another page of her glam diaries, the actress shared what her “strawberry days” looked like. A close-up photo of the diva gave us a hint of her sheer luminosity which she enhanced with the right foundation shade and subtle pink blush on the cheeks. A dash of strawberry pink gloss helped her lips look fuller and plump.

When it comes to acing beauty looks, Priyanka Chopra never makes a mistake.