Saaho: Prabhas Gets A Special Message From Baahubali Co-Star Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati with Prabhas. (Image courtesy: RanaDaggubati)

Highlights Saaho opens in theaters today The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Rana Daggubati wrote: "Just fire on, bro"

Prabhas' highly-awaited film Saahoopens in theaters today and on this occasion, the actor received a special message form his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati. The 34-year-old actor, who played the antagonist Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, shared a poster of Prabhas from Saaho on his Instagram profile. In the poster, Prabhas could be seen posing with a gun in his hand. "Just fire on, bro," Rana Daggubati captioned the post. As of now, Prabhas hasn't reacted to Rana Daggubati's post but we would love to see the actor's response to it. Rana's post has received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram.

Check out Rana Daggubati's post here:

Rana and Prabhas , who co-starred in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, share a great rapport. On Prabhas' birthday last year, Rana shared a picture of themselves from the sets of Baahubaliand he wrote: "Happy Birthday brother." The duo even appeared on Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 6 together along with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is a high-octane action film that also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film marks the actress' debut in the Telugu film industry. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Chunky Panday as antagonists. The film's action sequences have been choreographed by Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates.

Saaho is Prabhas' first film after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.