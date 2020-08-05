Pics From Saaho Director Sujeeth And Pravallika's Dreamy Wedding

Sujeeth with Pravallika. (Image courtesy: djpixels )

Filmmaker Sujeeth, who directed Prabhas in the 2019 film Saaho, and his fiancee Pravallika got married in a close-knit ceremony on Sunday and pictures from their dreamy wedding have gone viral on social media. The wedding took place in the presence of close family and friends in Hyderabad. Beautiful pictures from Sujeeth and Pravallika's wedding have been shared by several fan-pages, as well as by the photographer, who covered the ceremony. In the photos, Sujeeth, 29, looks dashing in traditional white dhoti and kurta while Pravallika, who is a dentist, looks stunning in a pink saree. One of the pictures also shows guests wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus.

See pictures from Sujeeth and Pravallika's wedding here:

For their engagement on June 10, Sujeeth picked an off-white kurta-pajama set while Pravalika opted a dual-toned saree. The couple looked stunning together. The engagement ceremony was also attended by a handful of family members. Check out the pictures here:

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with the 2014 Telugu romantic comedy Run Raja Run, which starred Sharwanand, Adivi Sesh, Seerat Kapoor and Sampath Raj in the lead roles. However, Sujeeth's breakthrough film was Saaho, in which Prabhas shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor. The film was a high-octane action film, also starring Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay. It released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sujeeth will reportedly direct Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam movie Lucifer. It has been reported that the Telugu version will be produced by Chiranjeevi's son, actor Ram Charan, under their banner Konidela Production Company.