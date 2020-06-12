Saaho Director Sujeeth Gets Engaged To Pravallika

Sujeeth photographed with Pravallika. (courtesy: MoviesBuzz9)

Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth, who is best-known for directing the 2019 action film Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, got engaged to girlfriend Pravalika, who is a dentist. The couple got engaged in the presence of their family members on June 10. Pictures from the couple's low-key engagement ceremony are trending on social media. Keeping into consideration the government guidelines, the engagement ceremony was attended by only close family members. In the now viral pictures, Sujeeth can be seen wearing an off-white kurta-pajama set, while Pravalika can be seen wearing a dual-toned saree.

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Sharwanand's romantic-comedy Run Raja Run in 2014. The film featured Sharwanand, Adivi Sesh, Seerat Kapoor and Sampath Raj in the lead roles. The filmmaker will reportedly direct the Telugu remake of Prithviraj's Lucifer. While their original film featured Mohanlal in the lead role, the Telugu version will star Chiranjeevi.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, was a high-octane action film, in which the action sequences were choreographed by Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates. Besides Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho also featured Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay in key roles. It released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Last month, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. The couple's engagement took place during the lockdown, in Hyderabad. The couple will reportedly get married in August this year.