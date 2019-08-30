On 'World Saaho Day,' Shraddha Kapoor Urges Fans To Keep It Spoiler And Piracy-Free

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho (Image courtesy: actorprabhas)

Highlights "We have overcome a lot of obstacles with your love," Shraddha to fans Saaho is all yours now, die hard fans: Shraddha Kapoor Saaho is directed by Sujeeth

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho opens in theatres today worldwide and on 'world Saaho day,' the 32-year-old actress shared a note thanking her fans for motivating her and the team to 'overcome obstacles' to complete the film. In the same message, Shraddha Kapoor also discouraged fans from 'spreading spoiler' and urged them to take a stand against piracy by watching the film in theatres and by reporting piracy claims. On Friday, Shraddha Kapoor posted, "Sweat, blood and a mammoth amount of dedication went into making out biggest project by far... All of this didn't happen in the blink of an eye... We have overcome a lot of obstacles with your love and motivation. And now, we are up and about to presenting out 'all of it' to you. Saaho is all yours now, die hard fans."

"Don't spread spoilers. Watch Saaho in theatres near you. Say no to piracy," she added.

Here's Shraddha Kapoor's post:

Saaho is a Telugu, Tamil and Hindi trilingual film, with action and drama at its heart. The high-octane action sequences are the film's USP and speaking about it, Prabhas earlier said that most of the effects were not Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) and instead they actually blew up real cars and trucks. "Almost 90 per cent of whatever that we are going to show on screen is real," Prabhas had said.

Saaho is also Prabhas' first film after the hugely successful Baahubali series and it is directed by Sujeeth. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Panday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.