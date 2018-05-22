Prabhas' Saaho Team Crashed 37 Cars And 5 Trucks To Keep The Film's 'Most Expensive Action Scene' Real

Saaho, starring Prabhas, will be one helluva of a film. Sujeeth, the film's director, is not compromising the quality of the action scenes even if it means crashing 37 cars and five trucks. Yes, you read that right. At an event in Abu Dhabi, where the film's shooting concluded on Monday, Prabhas told media that '90 per cent of the said action sequence will be real.' He said: "We crashed around 37 cars and five trucks. We wanted everything real instead of going for Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) as it gives a real impact. Generally, you have 70 per cent CGI and 30 per cent real but over here in Abu Dhabi, we opted for a more real shoot. This will be something that no one has seen before," reported the Khaleej Times.
Highlights
- 'This will be something that no one has seen before,' said Prabhas
- Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh
- Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates planned the action sequence
The action sequence is courtesy of Kenny Bates, who is directing reportedly the most expensive action sequence (apparently worth Rs 90 crore) of the film. "We had a plan and we went to action director Kenny Bates two year back. Kenny came to Abu Dhabi for recce and he loved the location. He wanted to shoot everything live. Almost 90 per cent of whatever that we are going to show on screen is real. He wanted to show the real cars. He wanted the real cars to fly," Prabhas was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.
In Hollywood, Kenny Bates has worked as stunt coordinator in the Transformers series, Rush Hour 3 and The Island. Before Saaho, Kenny Bates worked with south Indian director Shankar Shanmugam on his upcoming film 2.0, starring Rajinikanth.
Saaho is Prabhas' first film after the super-successful Baahubali series. Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi. It is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.