Prabhas' Saaho Gives A Role To Burj Khalifa In 20-Minute Chase Sequence

We can't wait to see Prabhas in the upcoming action thriller, more so after knowing that he'll feature in a 20-minute long chase sequence In Dubai. Part of the high octane chase sequence will also see Prabhas leaving traces in Burj Khalifa, reported mid-day . After the chase sequence, the film's team will take the party to Abu Dhabi: "The 20-minute chase sequence will primarily be shot in Dubai. Though permissions are yet to be procured, the producers wish to shoot a major chunk at the Khalifa. That will be followed by a week-long leg in Abu Dhabi," mid-day quoted a source as saying.The makers are leaving no stone unturned to live up to the hypehas generated already and hence, UAE it is, a representative for the film told mid-day : "The sequence will involve the use of bikes, cars and trucks. UAE is known for its magnificent skyscrapers. Preparations are underway to make certain that the chase sequence looks like one among the most stylish ever created." Internationally recognised stuntman Kenny Bates is in charge of's action sequences.Prabhas is also expected to undergo physical training to "help him pick up the moves easily," stated mid-day . Also, the makers ofhave reportedly taken special precautions to keep Prabhas' look secret - instead of prime locations, suburbs have been zeroed in for shoot locations to avoid leak. Shraddha Kapoor stars opposite Prabhas in, which is a trilingual.Directed by Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy,is simultaneously being shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi in key roles and releases next year.