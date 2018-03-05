Shraddha Kapoor's First Look From Saaho Goes Viral

Much to the surprise of Shraddha Kapoor's fans, her look from the forthcoming film Saaho was revealed on Instagram. The picture, reportedly from the sets of the film, was shared by her makeup artist Shraddha Naik. In the picture, Shraddha dressed in a maroon shirt teamed with plaid trousers is seen giving out a stern look. Ms Naik captioned her post as, "#firstlook Shraddha Kapoor #sahoo #newfilm #newteam #oldus #prabhas ... Love my work. Thank you universe." Saaho, headlined by South superstar Prabhas, is a trilingual science-fiction thriller film and is being shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
Highlights
- Shraddha's makeup artist revealed her look from the film
- Saaho, also stars Prabhas and Neil Nitin Mukesh
- Shraddha is currently shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Take a look at Shraddha's look from Saaho:
Shraddha often keeps us posted on the film's development. Like this one time, when she informed about wrapping up film's first schedule. "1st schedule wrap on Saaho Bittersweet feelings. Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad," she wrote on Twitter.
Here's what she posted on Twitter:
1st schedule wrap on #SAAHO— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 10, 2017
Bittersweet feelings.Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad
And this, when she was off for the second schedule.
Because tomorrow I fly for #SAAHOpic.twitter.com/oRREscVLk3— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 22, 2017
On occasion of Prabhas' birthday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed the official first look of the film. Mr Adarsh wrote in his post on Twitter, "On the occasion of #Prabhas's birthday, here's Saaho First Look... Directed by Sujeeth... Saaho 2018 release."
On the occasion of #Prabhas's birthday, here's #SaahoFirstLook... Directed by Sujeeth... #Saaho 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/LPUAqEMRYc— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017
The Sujeeth-directed film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in a negative role. Speaking of which he told news agency IANS, "Saaho is shaping up really well. We are now preparing for action sequences of Saaho. Sujeeth is very good. He is only 26 years old but is a brilliant director. I gained weight for Saaho but now I have to reduce that. I am finding it a bit difficult. But I think that transformation will be fun."
Saaho will be Prabhas' first Hindi film and also his first project after Baahubali series. The film is reportedly being made with a budget of Rs 150 crore. The film is slated to release this year.
Comments
(With inputs from IANS)