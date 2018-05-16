Pics From Prabhas' Saaho Sets Are Trending. See Inside

Prabhas in Saaho (Image courtesy: UV_Creations)

Baahubali star Prabhas is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated filmin Abu Dhabi. Pictures from the sets of the film, shared by Prabhas' co-star Arun Vijay, gained the top trends on the Internet today. He joined the team in Abu Dhabi on Monday and tweeted, "Joined the sets of." The viral pictures appear to be taken during an action sequence, in which cars can be seen fitted with camera rings.is an action-thriller and is directed by Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy, who also shared a picture from the sets. The film stars actress Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas Take a look at the pictures from Prabhas'set.A few weeks ago, pictures of Prabhas filming an action sequence, went crazy viral.(These pictures fromare making the wait for the film so difficult. Isn't it?)will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is Prabhas' first film in Hindi language while it is Shraddha's first in Telugu.Prabhas' first look fromwas released on his birthday (October 23). Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi also star in the film. "is shaping up really well. We are now preparing for action sequences of. Sujeeth is very good. He is only 26 years old but is a brilliant director," Neil, who plays a negative role in the film , had earlier news agency IANS.is Prabhas' first film in five years after S S Rajamouli's two-part epic series. He didn't take up any project in between. After, Prabhas will reportedly be seen in an untitled film opposite actress Pooja Hegde.

