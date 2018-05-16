Pics From Prabhas' Saaho Sets Are Trending. See Inside

Baahubali star Prabhas is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated film Saaho in Abu Dhabi. Pictures from the sets of the film, shared by Prabhas' co-star Arun Vijay, gained the top trends on the Internet today. He joined the team in Abu Dhabi on Monday and tweeted, "Joined the sets of Saaho." The viral pictures appear to be taken during an action sequence, in which cars can be seen fitted with camera rings. Saaho is an action-thriller and is directed by Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy, who also shared a picture from the sets. The film stars actress Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas.
Take a look at the pictures from Prabhas' Saaho set.
Joined the sets of #SAAHO... #abudhabi#Prabhaspic.twitter.com/TEYQRtEiET— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) May 14, 2018
A few weeks ago, pictures of Prabhas filming an action sequence, went crazy viral.
(These pictures from Saaho are making the wait for the film so difficult. Isn't it?)
Saaho will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is Prabhas' first film in Hindi language while it is Shraddha's first in Telugu.
Prabhas' first look from Saaho was released on his birthday (October 23).
Wishing our darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday. Here's #SaahoFirstLook !!!#HBDDarlingPrabhaspic.twitter.com/8fYTxEjPcl— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 23, 2017
CommentsActors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi also star in the film. "Saaho is shaping up really well. We are now preparing for action sequences of Saaho. Sujeeth is very good. He is only 26 years old but is a brilliant director," Neil, who plays a negative role in the film, had earlier news agency IANS.
Saaho is Prabhas' first film in five years after S S Rajamouli's two-part epic series Baahubali. He didn't take up any project in between. After Saaho, Prabhas will reportedly be seen in an untitled film opposite actress Pooja Hegde.
