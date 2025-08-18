Veteran Malayalam Actor's Misogynistic Rant After AMMA Elects First Female President Shwetha Menon: "Women Should Always Be Beneath Men"

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) recently elected actor Shwetha Menon as its first woman president and actor Cuckoo Parameswaran as general secretary. But the development was quickly overshadowed by a controversy sparked by veteran actor Kollam Thulasi's remarks.

Thulasi, known for making controversial statements in the past, made sexist comments during the announcement. Speaking at the event, he said, "They say women will rule, we say men will rule. We have to wait and see what happens. Men should rule, right? Women should always be beneath us. Isn't it? Go use that (for views). Men should always be above women. Isn't it?"

The comments, widely criticised as misogynistic, drew attention for belittling the significance of AMMA's milestone. Later, Thulasi attempted to clarify, saying, "Now they will become my enemies. I was just joking."

His remarks have once again brought focus to concerns about gender discrimination in Malayalam cinema. They also come at a time when AMMA remains under public scrutiny, following the Justice Hema Committee report that pointed to systemic exploitation and bias against women in the film industry.

Alongside Shwetha Menon and Cuckoo Parameswaran, the new leadership team includes Jayan Cherthala and Lakshmi Priya as vice-presidents, Ansiba Hasan as joint secretary, and Unni Sivapal as treasurer. The executive committee members are Sarayu, Vinu Mohan, Tiny Tom, Neena Kurup, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Dr Rony David Raj, Sijoy Varghese, Joy Mathew, Anjaly Nair and Asha Aravind.

The new team has been entrusted with rebuilding AMMA's credibility after its former leadership resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.