Saaho Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' Film Joins 100 Crore Club

Prabhas in a still from Saaho.

Saaho, which features south star Prabhas in the lead role, remains strong at the box office as it collected over Rs. 9 crore on Tuesday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has taken the box office by storm as it has now entered the 100 crore club. With the latest earnings, the overall collections of Saaho so far have reached over Rs. 102 crore. Released on August 29, Saaho might cross Rs 110 crore mark by the end of its first week, reported Taran Adarsh. Sharing the film's phenomenal performance at the box office, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes Rs 110 crore+ total in Week 1... Friday 24.40 crore, Saturday 25.20 crore, Sunday 29.48 crore, Monday 14.20 crore, Tuesday 9.10 crore. Total: Rs 102.38 crore Nett BOC. India business. Hindi version."

#Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes Rs 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: Rs 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2019

Saaho, a high-octane action film, opened in theatres last Friday to poor reviews. However, because of Prabhas' stardom, the film managed to earn over Rs. 24 crore on its release day alone. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee reviewed the film for NDTV and gave it 1.5 stars out of 5. He wrote: "The film's unrelentingly shrill pitch is aggravated by the ear-splitting background score and its never-ending action set pieces. Saaho has obviously been made by people who have no faith in tonal variations."

Other than Prabhas, Saaho also features Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arun Vijay. The film marks Prabhas' first movie after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry.

