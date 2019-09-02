Saaho Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas' Film 'Packs A Phenomenal Total' Of Over Rs 79 Crore In First Weekend

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Saaho collected Rs 29.48 on Sunday Saaho released on Friday The film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Prabhas' multilingual film Saaho is ruling the box office and how. "Saaho may, like so many other shrill, gory actioners of the recent past, end up make pots of money," wrote NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review last Friday and it has. The film, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, has fetched Rs 79.08 crore within three days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh described the high-octane action film as setting the "box office on fire." He also revealed that the film has been performing exceptionally well in the northern and eastern regions of the country. The film collected a whopping sum of Rs 29.48 crore on Sunday alone.

Sharing the film's phenomenal performance at the box office, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Saaho sets the box office on fire. Shows big gain on Day 3, packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend. North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: Rs 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz."

#Saaho sets the BO on ... Shows big gains on Day 3... Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend... North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

Saaho opened last Friday to poor reviews from film critics but, unsurprisingly, the film managed to earn over Rs 24 crore on its release day alone.Saaho, Prabhas' first film after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was arguably one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The film also marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry.

Other than Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Chunky Panday, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arun Vijay in key roles. Saaho released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.