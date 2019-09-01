Saaho Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' Film Is 'Outstanding' At 49 Crore

Prabhas in a still from Saaho. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Prabhas' film Saaho, which also features Shraddha Kapoor in lead role, is performing "outstanding" at the box office on its second day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film managed to collect over Rs 25 crore on Saturday, bringing the overall collections so far to Rs 49.60 crore. Mr Adarsh also credits Prabhas' pan-India popularity for Saaho's impressive numbers at the box office. Sharing the detailed performance of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys pan-India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes Rs 70 crore + weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Friday 24.40 crore, Saturday 25.20 crore. Total: Rs 49.60 crore Nett BOC. India business. #Hindi version."

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes Rs 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: Rs 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2019

Saaho witnessed excellent numbers on its opening day also. Prabhas' "superstardom" and advance booking ensured fantastic numbers at the box office, reported Taran Adarsh. "Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas' superstardom post Baahubali 2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers... Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total... Friday Rs. 24.40 crore Nett BOC. India business. Hindi version," he tweeted.

#Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas' superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers... Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total... Fri Rs 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2019

Saaho is an action film that also Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Chunky Panday as antagonists. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The overheated action sequences - there are far too many of them and each one of them drags on way beyond the limits of endurance - are where the makers of the film seem to have sunk all their money. Really dumb! Had they used only a fraction of the budget on developing a worthy tale to hang their action and SFX extravaganza on, they might have avoided such a massive, unmitigated mess."

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film opened in theatres on Friday.

