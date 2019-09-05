Saaho Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas' Film Earns Over 109 Crore

Saaho Box Office: Prabhas on a poster (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Saaho' made Rs 24 crore on opening day On Sunday, the film crossed Rs 29 crore Taran Adarsh shared Hindi version of 'Saaho''s box office numbers

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's new release Saaho continues to add to its box office score. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who has been tracking Saaho's Hindi version's box office numbers, said in six days, Saaho has collected a sum of Rs 109 crore with Wednesday's collections contributing Rs 6.90 crore. Saaho crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 5. Saaho released last Friday and made an impressive opening day score of Rs 24 crore. Saaho performed even better over the weekend, raking in Rs 25 crore on Saturday and Rs 29 crore on Sunday. Saaho also released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted about Saaho's box office performance: "Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: Rs 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

#Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: Rs 109.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2019

Directed by South filmmaker Sujeeth, Prabhas is the primary star attraction of Saaho. Prabhas, who shot to fame after the humungous success of Baahubali, is the reason behind Saaho's box office success, Mr Adarsh had said on Day 1: "Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas' superstardom post Baahubali 2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers."

However, spy-thriller Saaho opened to middling reviews last Friday and has already dealt with its fair share of criticism. French director Jerome Salle accused the makers of Saaho of copying his film Largo Winch just days after Lisa Ray alleged them of plagiarising illustrator Shilo Shiv Suleman's work.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.