Saaho Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas' Saaho Has 'Excellent Week 1' With 116 Crore

Prabhas and Jacqueline in a still

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho arrived in theatres last Friday and is adding more and more crores everyday with its box office run. Saaho completed a week this Friday and in its first week, the Hindi version of the action-thriller raked in a sum of Rs 116.03 crore (and counting), reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. And in doing so, Saaho is fourth on the list of 2019 films with highest Week 1 numbers. Saaho's single-day highest remains that of its first Sunday with Rs 29 crore. Here's what Mr Adarsh Instagrammed: "Saaho has an excellent Week 1... Is the fourth highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr, Wed 6.90 cr, Thu 6.75 cr. Total: Rs 116.03 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

As per Mr Adarsh's analysis, Salman Khan's Bharat tops the list of highest Week 1 films and second on the list is Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Mission Mangal takes up the third spot while Prabhas' Saaho is fourth. "Top 5 *Week 1* biz... 2019 releases... 1. #Bharat Rs 180.05 cr [9 days] 2. #KabirSingh Rs 134.42 cr 3. #MissionMangal Rs 128.16 cr [8 days] 4. #Saaho [#Hindi] Rs 116.03 cr 5. #Kesari Rs 105.86 cr [8 days]"

Saaho has been joined by Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's college comedy Chhichhore this Friday. Last week, Saaho opened to middling reviews on Friday and has already dealt with its fair share of criticism. French director Jerome Salle accused the makers of Saaho of copying his film Largo Winch just days after Lisa Ray alleged them of plagiarising illustrator Shilo Shiv Suleman's work.

