Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Had This Instagram Conversation After Confirming Wedding

Yes, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are getting married. Their big fat wedding is scheduled for May 8 (just next week). After weeks of rumours, the Kapoor and Ahuja families confirmed their wedding by releasing a joint statement on Tuesday evening. Soon after the wedding announcement, an Instagram post by Anand kept the Internet busy and Sonam's cute reply added more to it. The caption is a quote from novelist-poet Roald Dahl and reads as, "One idea that has always amazed me is, 'If we can all make one, just ONE person happy, the whole world would be happy.' How true and simple is that. The answer to world peace is simply loving those around you." Oh, Sonam's reply is here - 'Everyday phenomenal.' She added love emoticons also.
Highlights
- Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also liked the post
- Their big fat wedding is scheduled for May 8
- Their families confirmed the wedding by releasing a joint statement
Here's Anand Ahuja's post, he tagged Sonam. (Her dad Anil Kapoor and chachu Sanjay Kapoor also liked the post).
See Sonam's reply.
"The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," read the statement, shared by Sonam and Anand families.
Meanwhile, the celebrations appear to be in full swing back at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home, which is all decked-up.
Actor #SonamKapoor's house in Mumbai's Juhu, decorated with lights ahead of her wedding with #AnandAhuja on 8 May. pic.twitter.com/Be9mLlT5HT— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018
CommentsSonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have never publicly admitted to their relationship until now. They have been trending on and off for the last few days.
Sonam Kapoor, 32, is currently awaiting the release of her much-anticipated film Veere Di Wedding. Soon after the wedding, she will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15.