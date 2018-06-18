'Mine.' Deepika Padukone's One Word Comment On Ranveer Singh's Pic Says It All

Ok folks, we'll be dispensing with the 'rumoured boyfriend/girlfriend' business now because if the comment Deepika Padukone, 32, left on Ranveer Singh's Instagram post over the weekend doesn't speak volumes, we don't know what does. The post is a selfie of Ranveer, 32, one in which he looks pretty swoon-worthy. Deepika's succinct comment - 'Mine,' accompanied by three heart-eyed emoticons. Let's give it up for emoticons, peeps. Especially when they are posted by the usually reserved Deepika Padukone. On an aside, Anil Kapoor also commented on the picture, but for once our attention is otherwise engaged.
Deepika's comment was noted and embraced by Ranveer's other followers. Responses range from 'aww' to 'omg omg omg' to 'God bless you both' to 'best couple in the universe.' Same, from us.
Deepika and Ranveer have steered serenely through months of wedding rumours, after years of stopping short of making their rumoured, there's that word again, romance official, despite having shown up hand-in-hand to party after party and event after event. We'll take it as official now.
Deepika has spent the last couple of months juggling international appearances at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival. Last week, she featured in the headlines of another sort after the top two floors of the Mumbai apartment complex in which she has a home and an office caught fire. The actress marked herself safe in a tweet and no other casualties were reported.