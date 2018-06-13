Deepika Padukone, Whose Apartment Complex Caught Fire, Tweets She's Safe

Actress Deepika Padukone has marked herself safe after the top two floors of the high-rise building in Mumbai she lives in caught fire today. In a tweet posted this evening, the 32-year-old actress wrote, "I am safe. Thank you everyone. Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives." The 34-storey apartment complex, in south Mumbai neighbourhood Prabha Devi, caught fire this afternoon. Deepika, who lives on one floor of the complex and has an office on another, was not in the building when the fire began, news agency PTI reports. There has reportedly been no damage to either the actress' home or office.
I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives...- Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 13, 2018
Several fire engines, two quick response vans and five water tankers are believed to be at the spot putting the fire out. No casualties have been reported so far. Police sources say over 90 residents of the apartment complex have been safely evacuated. It is not clear what started the fire.
CommentsThere have been two major fires in Mumbai just this month, one at the income tax office and another at Patel Chambers in the Fort area, in which two firefighters were injured. Last year, the upscale La Mer complex in Bandra - home to many celebrities including actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Vrinda Rai - caught fire.
Deepika Padukone was last seen in "Padmaavat," which released in January. Most recently, she was juggling international appearances at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival.