Fire On Top Floor Of Mumbai High-Rise, Deepika Padukone Among Residents

Reports suggest the fire broke out at about 2 pm, on the 33rd floor of the building and the top two floors are badly affected. Five fire engines have been sent to the spot said officials of the Fire Brigade.
Earlier in June a fire broke out in the Income Tax office in South Mumbai but no casualties were reported, a Fire Brigade official said.
The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, he said.
In October last year a massive fire broke out at Le Mer building in Bandra, where a number of celebrities live including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother.