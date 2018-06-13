Fire On Top Floor Of Mumbai High-Rise, Deepika Padukone Among Residents Fire in a multi-storey residential building in Mumbai.

Share EMAIL PRINT Fire in a residential building in Mumbai's Worli Mumbai: A fire has broken out on the top floor of a high rise in Mumbai's Worli area, where actor Deepika Padukone lives. Reports suggest no one has been injured. Over 90 residents of the building have been rescued safely say police sources. The Mumbai Police have said its staff and firefighting personnel are at the spot. "They are trying to do their best and douse the fire," the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.



Reports suggest the fire broke out at about 2 pm, on the 33rd floor of the building and the top two floors are badly affected. Five fire engines have been sent to the spot said officials of the Fire Brigade.



Earlier in June a fire broke out in the Income Tax office in South Mumbai but no casualties were reported, a Fire Brigade official said.



The blaze started on the third floor of the I-T office located in multi-storeyed Scindia House and efforts are on to douse it, he said.



In October last year a massive fire broke out at Le Mer building in Bandra, where a number of celebrities live including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother.



