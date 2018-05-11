Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Paints The French Riviera Fiery Red

Actress Deepika Padukone closed her 2018 Cannes Film Festival diaries absolutely stunning in red Ashi Studio couture. Deepika wore the origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection on Day 2 after astonishing the fashion police in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown. She wore diamond earring by Lorraine Schwartz. On her second day in Cannes this year, Deepika Padukone played with colours - after a bold purple suit and a metallic gold gown, Deepika picked the fiery red number. Deepika Padukone is representing cosmetics brand L'Oreal at Cannes Film Festival and tonight was her final appearance for 2018.
Deepika Padukone on the Cannes red carpet on Day 2:
On Thursday, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a gown from Zuhair Murad's bridal collection and she looked absolutely stunning. Take a look:
Deepika Padukone experimented with patterns, prints and colours during her two-day stay at the French Riviera. On Friday, Deepika Padukone made a bold fashion statement first in a solid purple Victoria Hayes suit and then in a metallic gold Alberta Ferretti gown.
On Day 1, Deepika Padukone's Cannes wardrobe comprised printed outfits from candy stripes to argyle pattern and floral print - Deepika Padukone aced every look.
Here's a recap of Deepika Padukone's Day 1 at the Cannes Film Festival.
During the media interactions, Deepika Padukone also shared two ways to ace the classic blue and white combo:
Deepika Padukone will handover her L'Oreal ambassador duties to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will walk the red carpet on May 12 and May 13. Aishwarya completes 17 years at Cannes this time. Actress Sonam Kapoor will take charge from Aishwarya on May 14 and complete her 8th years at Cannes on May 15.