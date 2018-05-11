Cannes 2018: Make Way For 'Boss Lady' Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone owns the colour purple, her latest picture from Cannes proves that. 'Boss lady' Deepika Padukone looked chic in a Mao suit for her second appearance on her second day at the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika wore minimal jewellery (courtesy of Misho Designs) and finished out her look with sleek hairdo. Deepika Padukone complemented the perfect Cannes summer background in the solid colour suit. The 32-year-old actress started her second day in Cannes dressed in flared denims with ruffled hem by Frame paired with a white top by ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's second day in Cannes, where she is fulfilling her brand ambassador duty for cosmetics brand L'Oreal.
Highlights
- After printed dresses on Day 1, Deepika opted for a solid colour outfit
- Deepika Padukone wore a purple Mao suit on Day 2
- Deepika will walk the red carpet again tonight
Much Deepika, such wow.
Deepika arrived in Cannes on Thursday and was seen in five different styles. She started the day with denims and tee and experimented with printed outfits during the media interaction. She walked the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad gown at the screening of Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer et Courir Vite). Here's a summary of Deepika's first day in Cannes, starting with a classic denims and tee combo:
She was next seen in a striped dress by Tome:
And then in Argyle-patterned dress from the shelves of Philosophy:
This was Deepika's red carpet look in Zuhair Murad:
CommentsAnd she wrapped the day in a dreamy Monique Lhuillier dress:
Deepika Padukone is one of the three Indian brand ambassadors of L'Oreal. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who completes her 17th year at the Cannes Film Festival this year, will take over from Deepika on Saturday. Aishwarya is en route the French Riviera with her daughter Aaradhya. After two days with Aishwarya, actress Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15.