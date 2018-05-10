Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone, Ready To 'Rock And Roll,' Is Sheer Beauty On The Red Carpet

After three absolutely chic appearances during media interactions at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet looking like this. Deepika Padukone, 32, wore Zuhair Murad couture accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz diamod earrings and Nicholas Kirkwood heels. Deepika looked fabulous in an all-sheer outfit which proves that the cape trend is here to stay. Deepika ditched her signature sleek hairdo in favour of soft curls - bonus point for that. This is Deepika Padukone's second year at the Cannes Film Festival, which she's attending on L'Oreal's invite. Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone experimented with three different styles and designer outfits - each better than the previous.
Highlights
- Deepika Padukone scores perfect 10 in the sheer outfit
- This is Deepika's second year at Cannes
- She walk the red carpet again tomorrow
When on L'Oreal ambassador duty, Deepika Padukone put her fashionable foot forward. Her first appearance of the day was in classic denims and t-shirt combo. It was followed by a cute candy-stripes dress by Tome and she later changed into an argyle pattern dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will take over from Deepika on May 12 and May 13. Aishwarya is expected to arrive in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya soon. After Aishwarya, it will be Sonam Kapoor's turn on the red carpet from May 14 to May 15.
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will make her Cannes red carpet debut tonight.