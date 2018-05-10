Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Slaying In Comfort Clothes In The French Riviera

Deepika Padukone is in Cannes already and Deepika Padukone is slaying like a boss already. The 32-year-old actress touched down in the French Riviera on Wednesday - a day before her first red carpet appearance of the season is scheduled. The morning after, she was spotted at Hotel Martinez on the Boulevard de la Croisette looking absolutely stunning in the best classic combination ever - denims and white. Deepika paired her knotted crop top with a pair of mid-rise denims and beige pumps. She styled her hair in soft waves and accessorised with oversized and tinted retro glasses and big hoops for earrings. A watch and some metal bangles also added some spunk to her otherwise simple look.
Deepika Padukone did the unexpected - opted for denims and a top - for her first look of Day 1 at the French Riviera. Deepika, take a bow, please.
CommentsDeepika checked into the French Riviera, sporting an envy-inducing airport wardrobe. She was photographed at the Nice airport on Wednesday and her travel picks included designer names like that of Maison Margiela, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Celine. Deepika styled her oversized shirt-jacket (half denim-half checked) with a buckled leather belt and paired it with black leather pants and boots.
Deepika Padukone is expected to make a stunning impression on the Cannes red carpet on May 10 and May 11. Deepika Padukone, who made her Cannes debut last year, will represent cosmetics giant L'Oreal on the red carpet. Cannes veterans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor also attend the film festival in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut (who will make her Cannes debut this year) and Huma Qureshi have also arrived in the French Riviera.