Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Gives A WOW Retro Twist To The French Riviera

Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut is truly a vision to behold

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2018 23:00 IST
Kangana Ranaut at Cannes Film Festival 2018 (Image courtesy: sabyasachiofficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kangana made her debut in a glamorous black embellished sari
  2. Her sari has been designed by Sabyasachi
  3. Kangana will walk the red carpet on May 10
Kangana Ranaut is truly a vision to behold at the Cannes Film Festival. The Queen actress made her debut at the film festival in a glamorous black embellished sari by Sabyasachi. Kangana has accentuated her look with a teenmaniya necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls, as stated by the designer. Kangana's pictures were shared by Sabyasachi and the posts give a detailed description about her debut appearance at the Cannes. (Wow, wow and wow. Full marks to Kangana for her retro look). Kangana will attend the Cannes Film Festival for three days but will walk the red carpet on May 10 and she will also talk about the status of women in films.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's ultra-glamourous look at the French Riviera.
 
 

Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ''Aakash-tara' (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the 'teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Location courtesy: Htel Martinez @martinezhotel #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on


 
 

Comments
Kangana is attending the film festival in association with a liquor brand. "It is overwhelming to witness the recognition and appreciation for Indian cinema at international platforms like Cannes," Kangana had told news agency IANS. She left for French Riviera on Tuesday night and was pictured at the Mumbai airport after she attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.
 
kangana ranaut ndtv

Meanwhile, actress Huma Qureshi is also there at the French Riviera and looks breathtakingly beautiful in white. "I'm very proud to be part of the celebration of cinema at a global platform like the Cannes Film Festival 2018," she had earlier said.
 
 

Deepika Padukone will walk the Cannes red carpet on May 10 and 11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and newlywed Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on May 12-13 and May 14-15, respectively.
 

