Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Gives A WOW Retro Twist To The French Riviera

Highlights
- Kangana made her debut in a glamorous black embellished sari
- Her sari has been designed by Sabyasachi
- Kangana will walk the red carpet on May 10
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's ultra-glamourous look at the French Riviera.
Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ''Aakash-tara' (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the 'teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Location courtesy: Htel Martinez @martinezhotel #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion
Meanwhile, actress Huma Qureshi is also there at the French Riviera and looks breathtakingly beautiful in white. "I'm very proud to be part of the celebration of cinema at a global platform like the Cannes Film Festival 2018," she had earlier said.
Cannes Day 1 #HumaAtCannes#VarunBahlpic.twitter.com/PzLqURnQR6— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 9, 2018
Secret Garden #HumaAtCannes#VarunBahlpic.twitter.com/3HC71sx88v— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 9, 2018
Deepika Padukone will walk the Cannes red carpet on May 10 and 11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and newlywed Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet on May 12-13 and May 14-15, respectively.