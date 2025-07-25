Kangana Ranaut, Himachal Governor's "Udta Punjab" Remark Sparks Row

A political row has erupted between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh after actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut linked the rising drug abuse in her home state to narcotics trafficking from Pakistan via Punjab. Her remarks, made while backing Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's "Udta Punjab" warning, have drawn a rebuttal from Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

On Friday, while speaking outside Parliament during the Monsoon Session, the newly elected Mandi MP alleged that drugs were entering Himachal Pradesh through Punjab, impacting the state's youth and families. "Drugs coming to Himachal Pradesh from Pakistan via Punjab is affecting youth and families in the state," Ms Ranaut claimed.

Drawing parallels with the situation in parts of Punjab that were spotlighted in the 2016 Bollywood film 'Udta Punjab', Ms Ranaut said, "The situation of drugs in Himachal is so dire that if a strict action isn't initiated soon, the state will become like some of those Punjab villages which only have windows and women now."

Ms Ranaut claimed that many young Himachalis were falling victim to addiction and turning to crime. "Our children are gullible, naïve and simple," she claimed. "They are now opting for theft; they have sold their parents' jewellery, are stealing cars to fund their drug habits. Parents come to us crying. They lock themselves in rooms, break furniture, scream, and cry for help. This is worse than death for them."

Her comments came a day after Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla issued a public warning that the state could become the next "Udta Punjab" if the growing drug menace was not tackled urgently. Mr Shukla said that narcotics-related cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had surged by over 340 per cent, from around 500 cases in 2012 to approximately 2,200 in 2023.

"This is not just a campaign but a mission to protect our future generations and preserve the social fabric of our communities," Mr Shukla said. "The threat is real and growing. If immediate and determined steps are not taken, Himachal could resemble Punjab's drug crisis in just five years."

The governor also criticised the state's lack of rehabilitation infrastructure. "There is only one rehabilitation facility run by the Red Cross in Kullu," he said. "The government has said land has been identified for a centre in Sirmaur, but there's been no progress on the ground. The absence of state-run rehabilitation centres shows a lack of urgency."

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP MP of irresponsibility. "Kangana Ranaut should first conduct a survey in BJP-ruled states before blaming Punjab," Mr Cheema said. "This is not the first time she has made such absurd and baseless statements. She is habitual in speaking without evidence."

Mr Cheema questioned why Ranaut was silent on other BJP-ruled states. "There is a greater drug menace in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and even in Himachal Pradesh than in Punjab," he said.