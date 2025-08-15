Terror Bid Foiled In Punjab, 2 Babbar Khalsa-Linked Terrorists Arrested

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harwinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of two persons.

The development came on the eve of Independence Day and two days after the Punjab Police busted a BKI terror module.

The two arrested accused, who are also BKI operatives, were actively conspiring to target government establishments using grenades, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Mr Yadav said the Counter Intelligence (CI) Ferozepur successfully foiled a major terror plot.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Preet, a resident of village Bhullar in Tarn Taran, and Gulshan Singh alias Nandu, a resident of village Rampura in Amritsar.

Police recovered two hand grenades and one 9mm pistol along with five live cartridges from their possession.

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police busted a BKI terror module with the arrest of five operatives, including three juveniles, from Tonk and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan and recovered one 86P hand-grenade and one .30 bore pistol from their possession.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused persons were working under the directions of their foreign-based handlers sitting in the UK, the US and Europe.

Probe has also revealed that the arrested accused were actively conspiring to target government buildings and police establishments using grenades to disturb the peace and harmony of the border state, he said.

The DGP said further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector General, CI Ferozepur, Gursewak Singh Brar said following credible human intelligence, police teams launched an intelligence operation and arrested suspects, Preet and Nandu, from Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur.

The AIG said police obtained remand of the accused, and further interrogation is expected to reveal more details regarding their contacts within and outside the country and their intended targets.

