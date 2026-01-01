Punjab Constable Stabbed To Death Over Sandwich, 6 Arrested

Head Constable Amandeep Singh was allegedly stabbed to death in a trivial dispute over the payment of a sandwich, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Singh, a resident of Nabha, posted at the Civil Lines Police Station in Patiala, died after he was allegedly attacked by six assailants on January 25.

Sharing details of the event, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said the constable was not in uniform when he had gone to eat at an eatery along with his brother.

An argument broke out with a youth present at the shop over the payment. While the constable insisted that they would pay after finishing the food, the dispute escalated into a heated argument and scuffle, the SSP said.

During the altercation, the youth made phone calls, following which six to seven associates arrived at the spot and allegedly attacked the constable with a knife.

The constable was allegedly stabbed twice from behind with a single knife, leading to his death, while his brother was seriously injured, officials said.

Patiala police claimed that all six accused, including two juveniles, have been apprehended within 36 hours of the incident. The accused have been identified as Ashi, Hira, Rahul, Kaif, Ricky, and two juveniles.

Police clarified that the dispute initially began with Ricky, who later called the other accused to the spot.

SSP Sharma said three of the accused already have criminal cases registered against them, including theft and other offences.

After committing the crime, the accused fled Nabha and took shelter in another district, but were arrested through coordinated inter-district police operations, with some arrests made from Ludhiana, officials said.

The SSP emphasised that the accused are not linked to any organised gang and described them as local miscreants. "This was a crime committed in the heat of the moment over a very small issue," he said.

He further stated that since the launch of the anti-gangster operation, the Patiala police has arrested over 150 criminals involved in murder, attempt to murder, robbery and other serious crimes.

"This is a clear message that no criminal can escape the law," SSP Sharma asserted.

