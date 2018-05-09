Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Starts Trip To French Riviera Looking Like This

It's Cannes calling for Kangana Ranaut. Kangana was photographed at the Mumbai airport leaving for the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday evening after she had attended Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception. The 31-year-old actress quickly changed into a black bodycon dress from a kanjeevaram saree and walked into the airport waving at the paparazzi. Kangana will debut at Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of a liquor brand on May 10. She'll walk the red carpet (reportedly dressed in Sabyasachi) on Thursday night and she'll spend two more days in the French Riviera talking about the status of women in films.
- Kangana received her Cannes invite from a liquor brand
- Huma Qureshi is also attending Cannes Film Festival this year
- Deepika is currently in New York and will leave for Cannes soon
Take a look at the Queen star at the airport:
Apart from Kangana Ranaut, actress Huma Qureshi is also Cannes bound. The actress instagrammed photos of herself at the airport snaking on noodles before she boarded her flight. Huma Qureshi was dressed in Two Point Two ensemble for travelling. "Quick comfort food before my long flight to Cannes," she captioned the photo.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who is also scheduled to make her Cannes appearance on May 10, should soon be en route the French Riviera. Deepika will attend Cannes on cosmetics giant L'Oreal's invitation. The 32-year-old actress recently attended the Met Gala in New York and she's expected to hop on a flight to Cannes any time now.
At the Met Gala, Deepika wore a fabulous (but not in sync with the exhibit theme) Prabal Gaurang gown. She was dismissed by self-styled fashion critics of the Internet for not adhering to the Met Gala theme, which her colleague Priyanka Chopra displayed to the T.
Here are photos of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala.
Deepika Padukone's L'Oreal colleagues Aishwraya Rai Bachchan and newly-married Sonam Kapoor will walk the Cannes red carpet on May 12-May 13 and May 14-May 15, respectively.