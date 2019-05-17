Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut Goes To The Ball In A Fairytale Gown

Kangana Ranaut looks stunning. (Image courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut )

Highlights For her second day, Kangana opted for a Michale Cino outfit Kangana wore an ivory fish-cut gown Kangana represents vodka brand Grey Goose

Kangana Ranaut, everyone - enough said. On her second day at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress handpicked a fish-cut ivory gown from the shelves of Michale Cino and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she was an absolute sartorial delight. Kangana, who is known for killing it with her feisty sense of style, ditched her staple choices and opted for a classic off-shoulder piece. The extended trail with Baroque embroidery made her look sophisticated. Kangana's partially braided hair and soft curls gave her a princess like appeal. The 32-year-old actress opted for subtle make-up and she added a pop of colour to her look with lilac earrings by Chopard.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's look here:

Kangana Ranaut made quite the impact at India Pavilion on Thursday in a gold kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya, corseted and belted by Falguni Shane Peacock and finished with a pair of jewel-toned elbow-length gloves. The jury is out on the look but we give Kangana mad props for effort.

After the event, Kangana Ranaut changed into a risqué Nedret Taciroglu pantsuit that we can't imagine working on anyone but the supremely body and fashion confident Kangana. She wore the outfit to a party hosted by Grey Goose, the brand she represents at Cannes.

This is Kangana Ranaut's second year at the Cannes Film Festival - she was there last year on behalf of Grey Goose as well. Kangana is one of a fairly sizeable Indian contingent in the French Riviera this year. Actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have already given us showstopping red carpet looks and TV star Hina Khan made her Cannes debut earlier this week. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, who represent L'Oreal along with Deepika, are scheduled to walk the red carpet in the next few days. Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty are also expected in Cannes soon.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.