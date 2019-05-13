Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Details Of Her 'Unique' Red Carpet Look

Kangana Ranaut from the French Riviera last year (courtesy brendondegee)

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to soak up the sun in the French Riviera, shared details of her Cannes red carpet wardrobe as she revealed her team is currently working on a "unique" look for her, reported mid-day. The 32-year-old actress revealed that her team of stylists are working with the designer label Falguni And Shane Peacock to create the saree of her dreams. "My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to bring the forgotten weaves to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture," mid-day quoted Kangana as saying.

The Mental Hai Kya actress also said that expect oodles of "drama" from her Cannes-special sartorial choices: "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers, and wearing outfits that reflect our rich heritage." This year will mark Kangana Ranaut's second trip to the Cannes Film Festival - she represents liquor brand Grey Goose. Earlier, IANS had reported that Kangana's dates for the Cannes itinerary are May 16-May 18.

Even last year, Kangana had styled her retro look with a stunning 'akaash-tara' saree from the studios of Sabyasachi but that wasn't for the red carpet.

Kangana's red carpet debut was in an embellished Zuhair Murad gown with a long train. On the second day, she sashayed down the red carpet in an embroidered cat-suit from the collections of Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu.

Sharing her excitement about checking into Cannes and of filling up her French Riviera diaries, Kangana had told IANS: "Following an exhilarating debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival, I am looking forward to representing Indian cinema at such a prestigious platform with the global icon of luxury yet again. I made many lifelong memories, inclusive of both big and small moments."

The Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 14-May 25 and will also be attended by Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and also the likes of Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty, who makes her debut this year.

