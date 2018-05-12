Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut's Guide To Party Crazy After Red Carpet Debut

Highlights
- Kangana was spotted partying on her second day at Cannes
- Kangana wore a sequinned dress for the party
- Kangana made her Cannes debut this year
This is how Kangana set party goals in Cannes:
Ahead of the big celebrations, Kangana made a stunning appearance on the red carpet wearing an embroidered cat-suit from the collections of Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu. She let her hair loose in messy curls. This was Kangana's look for her second appearance on the red carpet.
Just a day before, the Gangster actress made her debut on the red carpet at Cannes in a sheer-embellished gown created by Zuhair Murad. She wore her hair in a bun and made the spotlight follow her.
HOT DAMN! #KanganaRanaut In @Trussardi Jacket/Trousers/Bralet, @ManoloBlahnikHQ Shoes & @PoppyLissiman Sunglasses out and about in Cannes. #OOTD Styled By @LornaMcGee Hair & Makeup - @BrendonDegee #Trussardi #KanganaAtCannes #QueenAtCannes #Cannes2018 #GreyGooseLife #ViveLaCinema #Bollywood #BollywoodActress #CelebrityStyle #Fashion #Glam #Beauty #Sexy #Chic #Fashionista #StyleIcon #Red #Love #InstaFashion #BollyFashionFiesta
Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ''Aakash-tara' (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the 'teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Image Courtesy: @frozenpixelstudios Location courtesy: Hotel Martinez @martinezhotel Image Courtesy: @bollyfashionfiesta #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez @sabyasachiofficial
Both Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone made red carpet appearances on the same days. Cannes duties will now be taken over by veterans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Aishwarya will walk the red carpet tonight and on Sunday while Sonam is scheduled to make appearances on May 14 and May 15.