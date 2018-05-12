Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut's Guide To Party Crazy After Red Carpet Debut

This is how Kangana set party goals in Cannes

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 12, 2018 18:09 IST
Kangana Ranaut in Cannes (courtesy brendondegee)

Highlights

  1. Kangana was spotted partying on her second day at Cannes
  2. Kangana wore a sequinned dress for the party
  3. Kangana made her Cannes debut this year
Party like Kangana Ranaut next time, will you? The sass queen recently made her red carpet debut at Cannes, which most definitely called for celebrations and oh boy, she did celebrate at the party hosted by Grey Goose - the liquor brand which Kangana is representing at the film festival. Videos and photos of Kangana Ranaut from the Grey Goose party from Friday night have been shared on social media, in which the actress can be seen letting her hair down (literally) and having a blast with her team. Be prepared to be taken aback by Kangana's head-banging skills, as can be seen in one of the videos. For the party, Kangana wore a sequinned short dress from the studios of Halpern and paired it with pumps from the shelves of Christian Louboutin.

This is how Kangana set party goals in Cannes:
 

 


Ahead of the big celebrations, Kangana made a stunning appearance on the red carpet wearing an embroidered cat-suit from the collections of Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu. She let her hair loose in messy curls. This was Kangana's look for her second appearance on the red carpet.
 


Just a day before, the Gangster actress made her debut on the red carpet at Cannes in a sheer-embellished gown created by Zuhair Murad. She wore her hair in a bun and made the spotlight follow her.
 


During her stay in the French Riviera, Kangana set the temperature soaring with several of her wardrobe changes, which have been listed down here. You're welcome. Take a look.
 

 

 
 

Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ''Aakash-tara' (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the 'teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Image Courtesy: @frozenpixelstudios Location courtesy: Hotel Martinez @martinezhotel Image Courtesy: @bollyfashionfiesta #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez @sabyasachiofficial

A post shared by Brendon degee (@brendondegee) on


 


Both Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone made red carpet appearances on the same days. Cannes duties will now be taken over by veterans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Aishwarya will walk the red carpet tonight and on Sunday while Sonam is scheduled to make appearances on May 14 and May 15.
 

