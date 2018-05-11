Cannes 2018: This Is How Kangana Ranaut Rolls, Fierce In Scarlet Leather

After a fabulous debut on the Cannes red carpet, Kangana Ranaut made the best use of TGIF - she partied on Friday night like the boss lady she is. For the party, Kangana Changed out of her Zuhair Murad gown and opted for a buttoned down leather dress in scarlet from the collections of Nanushka. Kangana paired her look with small retro cat-eye glasses from the shelves of Poppy Lissiman, white slip on shoes and a leather bag, with her hair still styled in a messy bun from her red carpet look. Kangana gave off major gangster vibes as she walked the corridors of Hotel Martinez, where the celebrities have checked in for the film festival.
For her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, Kangana Ranaut sashayed down Croisette in a sequinned gown in grey handpicked from the studios of Zuhair Murad. Kangana's embellished ensemble was accessorised with a long train with a continuation of the sequin handwork.
CommentsKangana Ranaut is attending the Cannes Film Festival on invite by liquor brand Grey Goose. She arrived in the French Riviera on Wednesday and sported a very retro look in a black Sabyasachi saree and hair worn in a bouffant. Kangana also attended a press conference hosted by Prasoon Joshi in Cannes.
While this year is Kangana's debut in the French Riviera, Deepika Padukone marked her second year with her red carpet appearance last night. Deepika Padukone will also walk the red carpet today evening. Following Deepika, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will also make appearances on the Cannes red carpet in the days to come.